Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway begins operations
A bullet train pulls into Yiwu Railway Station of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
A new high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province began operations on Friday. The 276-km line, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, has nine stations. Its operation offers a rapid transit solution along the route threading the economic hubs of Hangzhou, Yiwu and Wenzhou in one of the country's most economically vibrant regions. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows a bullet train running along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province.
A bullet train arrives at Tongludong Railway Station of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
Train attendants introduce the scenic spots along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway on the bullet train No. G9505, Sept. 6, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows the bullet train No. G9505 running on a bridge of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province.
The bullet train No. G9505 is pictured at Hangzhouxi Railway Station ahead of its maiden trip on the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
The bullet train No. G9505 arrives at Wenzhoubei Railway Station of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows a bullet train running along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province.
The bullet train No. G9505 stops at Pujiang Railway Station of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Pujiang, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows a bullet train running along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows the bullet train No. G9505 running on a bridge of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province.
The bullet train No. G9505 arrives at Wenzhoubei Railway Station of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
The bullet train No. G9505 is pictured at Hangzhouxi Railway Station ahead of its maiden trip on the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 6, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows the bullet train No. G9505 running on a bridge of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Photos
