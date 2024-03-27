Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway starts test operation

Xinhua) 10:45, March 27, 2024

Staff members welcome passengers during the test operation of Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway at Huangshan North Station in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2024. Connecting Chizhou Station and Yixian County East Station in Huangshan City, the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway started test operation on Tuesday. With a total length of about 125 kilometers, the railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A staff member welcomes passengers during the test operation of Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway at Huangshan North Station in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2024. Connecting Chizhou Station and Yixian East Station in Huangshan City, the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway started test operation on Tuesday. With a total length of about 125 kilometers, the railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

This photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows the scenery through a window of a bullet train running on the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway during test operation in east China's Anhui Province. Connecting Chizhou Station and Yixian County East Station in Huangshan City, the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway started test operation on Tuesday. With a total length of about 125 kilometers, the railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows a bullet train running on the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway during test operation in Jiaocun Township of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Connecting Chizhou Station and Yixian County East Station in Huangshan City, the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway started test operation on Tuesday. With a total length of about 125 kilometers, the railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A bullet train runs on the Taiping lake grand bridge during test operation of Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2024. Connecting Chizhou Station and Yixian County East Station in Huangshan City, the Chizhou-Huangshan high-speed railway started test operation on Tuesday. With a total length of about 125 kilometers, the railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Photo by Chen Suqing/Xinhua)

