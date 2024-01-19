Home>>
How high-speed trains are maintained
(People's Daily App) 15:29, January 19, 2024
Discover the extensive reach of China's high-speed trains and the behind-the-scenes maintenance they undergo after each journey in this captivating video.
(Video source: China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd.)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway manages 1 million passengers
- Cradle of high-speed train boosts China's modernization
- Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway enters phase of acceptance inspection
- First 350-km/h high-speed train traverses China's mountainous Guizhou
- New Fuxing high-speed trains to be put into service in NW China
- Hardcore speed! A glimpse behind China's 350km/h bullet train production line
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.