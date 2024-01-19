Languages

Archive

Friday, January 19, 2024

Home>>

How high-speed trains are maintained

(People's Daily App) 15:29, January 19, 2024

Discover the extensive reach of China's high-speed trains and the behind-the-scenes maintenance they undergo after each journey in this captivating video.

(Video source: China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories