New Fuxing high-speed trains to be put into service in NW China
A CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train arrives in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
With China updating the train diagram in 2024, new Fuxing high-speed trains will be put into service on Wednesday.
The CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed trains park at a station of Xi 'an bullet train section in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
The business-class sitting carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
The first-class sitting carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
The couchette carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
The bar counter in the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- First 350-km/h high-speed train traverses China's mountainous Guizhou
- Cradle of high-speed train boosts China's modernization
- Bulldozers fix up rail tracks before Spring Festival travel rush
- Faster bullet trains on horizon as research dividends pay off
- Lijiang-Shangri-La railway: a journey of beauty in Yunnan
- Hardcore speed! A glimpse behind China's 350km/h bullet train production line
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.