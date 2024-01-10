We Are China

New Fuxing high-speed trains to be put into service in NW China

Ecns.cn) 13:15, January 10, 2024

A CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train arrives in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

With China updating the train diagram in 2024, new Fuxing high-speed trains will be put into service on Wednesday.

The CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed trains park at a station of Xi 'an bullet train section in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

The business-class sitting carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

The first-class sitting carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

The couchette carriage of the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

The bar counter in the CR200J1-C Fuxing high-speed train in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Zhiwei)

