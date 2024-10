31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicks off

Xinhua) 09:11, October 26, 2024

People visit the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit an exhibition booth of agricultural products from Tajikistan at the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People learn about smart plant factory at the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit an exhibition booth of Iranian saffron at the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People visit the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An automatic picking robot is displayed at the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2024. Featuring innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off here on Friday. The fair will last until Oct. 29. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)