2024 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 19:31, October 24, 2024

A visitor takes photos of the model of a ship for marine farming at the 2024 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The 2024 East Asia Marine Expo opened Thursday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Equipment for marine emergency and rescue are displayed at the 2024 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The 2024 East Asia Marine Expo opened Thursday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member (L) introduces a U-shaped smart life buoy at the 2024 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The 2024 East Asia Marine Expo opened Thursday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the 2024 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The 2024 East Asia Marine Expo opened Thursday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

