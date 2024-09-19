Over 400 new products, technologies to debut in 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo

Xinhua) 08:48, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 new products and technologies will debut at the third Global Digital Trade Expo, scheduled from Sept. 25 to 29 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce, said on Wednesday.

Among the new products and technologies, approximately one quarter originate overseas, a significantly higher proportion than the previous edition, Tang told a press conference.

Leading companies from 32 countries and regions will participate in the expo, with international companies accounting for over 20 percent of both the total number of exhibitors and exhibition areas, he added.

A dedicated zone for future industries will be established for the first time this year, showcasing cutting-edge technologies in areas such as intelligent robots and low-altitude economy, according to Tang.

A report on China's digital commerce will also be released during the expo, which will focus on the achievements and future prospects of China's digital commerce and show Chinese wisdom to bridging the global digital divide.

Launched in 2022, the expo, featuring Kazakhstan and Thailand as guests of honor this year, is co-hosted by the government of Zhejiang Province and China's Ministry of Commerce.

