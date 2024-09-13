Thriving digital industry spurs emergence of new professions

Xinhua) 09:03, September 13, 2024

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng conducts tests in an intelligent connected vehicle at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Riding in a self-driving car may seem effortless, but piecing together the jigsaw of intricate artificial intelligence (AI) systems behind it still requires a human touch.

One such new occupation in China is smart vehicle tester, responsible for conducting tests in autonomous vehicles, installing braking and steering robots and recording critical test data.

The smart vehicle tester is among 19 new professions officially recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in July. Over half of these new professions involve digital and smart technologies, such as operators of generative AI systems and industrial-internet maintenance workers.

The ministry also released a guideline defining the work of the new professions. For example, a generative AI system operator uses AI-related technologies and tools to design, train, update and maintain an AI system.

Additionally, the ministry unveiled 28 newly classified types of work, such as live-streaming recruiters, increasing the number of job openings.

"The emergence of these new professions reflects the latest demands of the Chinese society and market," said Zhang Chenggang from the Capital University of Economics and Business.

Zhang, who leads a research center on new professions, added that sectors like the digital economy and information technology (IT) are driving China's industrial transformation and upgrades. "Many jobs will be created by these sectors, considering the widespread use of AI technology."

China's digital industry has seen robust growth in recent years, reporting a total revenue of 32.5 trillion yuan (about 4.56 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

A report from the 7th Digital China Summit in May shows that the output of core sectors of the digital economy constituted 10 percent of China's GDP in 2023, with the number of major AI firms exceeding 4,500. The rapid expansion in the sector has led to a talent shortage of 25 million to 30 million people.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of young people are seeking opportunities in China's digital industry, as the country's advancements in technological innovation and industrial upgrades are fueling a boom in job prospects.

According to data, digital sector occupations have surged in popularity among graduates in 2024, with IT, internet and AI roles being the most sought after.

Despite the emergence of new professions and rapid development of the country's digital industry, challenges remain in matching talent with industry demands.

As China accelerates the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry and promotes the new industrialization driven by AI, optimizing the training of skilled personnel is essential to better meet the evolving needs of the sector, said Gao Ziping, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

Gao added that job seekers should strengthen their professional skills to qualify for these emerging roles.

To cultivate more professionals, nine government agencies jointly released a three-year action plan this year, aimed at expediting the development of digital talent to support the growth of the digital economy.

A comprehensive cultivation framework integrating industry associations, enterprises and higher education institutions will be established to better align talent supply with market needs, according to the plan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)