Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:51, July 03, 2024

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows an installation marking the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows an intelligent patrol system displayed during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows an unmanned autonomous driving vehicle displayed during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows an installation marking the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a rapid road surface detection robot displayed during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a smart modeling and digital twin building system during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member demonstrates his interaction with a virtual human during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2024. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor (front) tries a VR device during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 (GDEC 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2024. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future," the GDEC 2024 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last till July 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)