Chinese vice premier highlights high-quality development of digital economy

Xinhua) 14:00, May 25, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

FUZHOU, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Friday stressed the importance of sci-tech innovation in steering the high-quality development of the digital economy at the 7th Digital China Summit.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in his keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the summit in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

Building a digital China is an important engine for advancing Chinese modernization, Ding said, noting that it is necessary to prioritize independent innovation of key and core technologies.

The summit was attended by about 1,200 participants, including government officials, business leaders, and scholars.

During his stay in Fujian, Ding also visited the Fuzhou Software Park, the local tech company Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiamen University and the Tan Kah Kee Innovation Laboratory.

He stressed the necessity of fostering a healthy industrial ecosystem for the digital economy, and called for efforts to foster talents, boost technological innovation, and accelerate the industrial application of innovation results.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an exhibition hall of the Fuzhou Software Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. Ding delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou on Friday. During his stay in Fujian, Ding visited the Fuzhou Software Park, local tech company Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiamen University and the Tan Kah Kee Innovation Laboratory. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)