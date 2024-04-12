China eyes digital, green economy cooperation potential in Africa: MOC

April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday that the government encourages Chinese companies to explore new investment potential in Africa in such areas as digital economy and green development, and to innovate the investment-construction-operation model.

Responding to a media enquiry on China's investment in Africa, MOC spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference that the government encourages Chinese firms to expand economic and trade cooperation in Africa in accordance with commercial and market rules.

"In recent years, China's investment and cooperation with Africa have developed steadily and healthily," he said, adding that in 2023, China's direct investment in Africa maintained a growing trend, with projects covering diversified sectors such as building materials, automobiles, home appliances and agricultural product processing.

He said that China's infrastructure cooperation in Africa in fields such as transportation, energy, electricity and housing has promoted local economic development and improved people's livelihoods.

China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has achieved fruitful results, and there is broad space for continued cooperation in the future, he said.

