China launches national supercomputing network to boost digital economy

Xinhua) 09:00, April 12, 2024

Computer scientist Meng Xiangfei checks devices at China's National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin, north China, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched its national supercomputing network, marked by an inauguration event in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The platform is intended to alleviate the imbalance of computing power supply and demand, and provide support for the development of the digital economy.

It will use artificial intelligence as an opportunity to drive collaborative innovation across hardware, algorithms, applications and systems in the computing field, said Qian Depei, who is a computer scientist, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the leader of the platform's expert panel.

Over 200 service providers offering applications, data and computing models have joined the network, contributing over 3,200 products that encompass cutting-edge digital innovations such as scientific computing, industrial simulation and AI model training.

The construction of the national supercomputing network began in April 2023, according to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

