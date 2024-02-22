China issues document on promoting public's digital literacy, skills

Xinhua) 10:37, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a new document on key tasks in promoting the digital literacy and skills of the public this year.

According to the document, jointly issued by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the ministries of education, industry and information technology, and human resources and social security, relevant work should be focused on six areas, including training high-caliber personnel, closing digital gaps and supporting efforts to promote the digital economy.

It also stressed work to expand more scenarios for digital life, build a healthier cyberspace, and enhance relevant guarantees and coordination in this regard.

The work is aimed at promoting the overall literacy and quality of the public, better modernizing the industrial system and advancing efforts to realize common prosperity for all, to ensure that the high-quality development of the Chinese population supports Chinese modernization, the document said.

It also said that by the end of this year, a barrier-free environment in cyberspace should be promoted on all fronts.

