New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead China box office

Xinhua) 17:03, April 03, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed atop the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film raked in 25.08 million yuan (about 3.53 million U.S. dollars) on the fifth day of its release.

The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" came in second with a daily box office revenue of about 5.26 million yuan, bringing its total earnings on the Chinese mainland to 169 million yuan.

It was followed by the action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon," which pocketed 2.5 million yuan on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Tuesday stood at 40.56 million yuan.

