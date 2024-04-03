New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead China box office
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed atop the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The monster film raked in 25.08 million yuan (about 3.53 million U.S. dollars) on the fifth day of its release.
The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" came in second with a daily box office revenue of about 5.26 million yuan, bringing its total earnings on the Chinese mainland to 169 million yuan.
It was followed by the action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon," which pocketed 2.5 million yuan on Tuesday.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Tuesday stood at 40.56 million yuan.
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead China box office
- Beijing International Film Festival to open mid-April
- Imported films shine in typically slow March box office
- Feature: China's top-grossing female director shows Hollywood charm with new comedy hit
- Buoyed by holiday moviegoing, China's February box office hits 10 bln yuan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.