Chinese-made equipment shining bright at 13th African Games

Xinhua) 13:18, March 14, 2024

ACCRA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The 13th African Games, currently underway in Accra, Ghana, are showcasing sports equipment predominantly bearing the "Made in China" label, from table tennis tables to weightlifting platforms.

This equipment has earned high praise from both participants and sports authorities for its high quality.

Zhang Wei, General Manager of the International Marketing Department at Taishan Sports Group, the event's official equipment supplier, shared with Xinhua the company's pride in being chosen for the African Games. This marks the first occasion for Taishan Sports Group to supply the event, providing equipment for 23 sporting disciplines.

"It's our first time to become the supplier of the African Games, we feel very thrilled that our sports equipment has been positively recognized by African participants," said Zhang, adding all the sports equipment provided is of international standards and could be used in Olympic Games as well.

"Besides that, we have a team of engineers here assisting the installation and use of all the equipment, and we feel honored to play a part in the success of the Games," Zhang added.

Mustapha Ussif, Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, hailed the quality of Chinese-made equipment at a press briefing on Monday, saying they are the legacies of the African Games.

"I've been to all the centers where the competition is currently ongoing, and the athletes are very excited about the facilities that were put in place," he said.

"We are going to have more modern and world-standard equipment for our teams to use for training for future competitions as part of the legacies for this game," the minister added.

The 13th African Games brought together more than 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines and is scheduled to end on March 23.

