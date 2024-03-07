New China-Africa summit to be held in Beijing in autumn: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:51, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A new meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in autumn in Beijing where Chinese and African leaders will discuss future development and cooperation and hold in-depth exchanges of governance experience, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

