China makes strides towards joining Digital Economy Partnership Agreement: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 17:49, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and members of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) have held multiple rounds of consultations and achieved "positive progress," the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China filed a formal application to join the DEPA in November 2021 and a working group was set up in August 2022 for negotiations on China's accession to the pact.

The fifth meeting of chief negotiators of the working group took place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, during which China exchanged in-depth views with Chile, New Zealand, Singapore and the Republic of Korea on the progress of the talks and related topics, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press briefing.

China will make joint efforts with DEPA members in a bid to achieve new progress in the negotiations, He added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)