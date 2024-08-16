World Youth Development Forum highlights digital development in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:33, August 16, 2024

CHONGQING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 230 government officials, heads of international organizations and youth representatives from across the globe gathered at a forum in southwest China's metropolis of Chongqing on Thursday to discuss digital development.

One of four thematic forums held during the World Youth Development Forum, which opened in Beijing on Monday, the Chongqing forum focused on issues such as digital development, skills and industries in the era of artificial intelligence.

China attaches great importance to the development of digital technology and digital economy, which provides new opportunities for young people in the country and around the world, said Shapkat, vice president of the All-China Youth Federation.

Young entrepreneurs from China, Hungary, Montenegro and other countries shared their experience in exploring sustainable development and virtual reality.

