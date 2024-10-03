Beijing's audiovisual arts expo welcomes over 60 renowned music labels

Xinhua) 14:01, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International Audiovisual Arts Expo opened in Beijing on Wednesday, showcasing nearly 5,000 records from Chinese and international artists.

Over 60 prominent music labels, including Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, are participating in the event, which is co-hosted by the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and the China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

During the expo that runs until Sunday, attendees can engage with more than a dozen interactive projects that incorporate advanced technology in the arts, such as ultra-high-definition visuals, 3D stage imaging, and virtual reality performances.

In addition to the exhibitions, a forum was held on Wednesday where experts and scholars discussed the future of the audiovisual industry, particularly focusing on the growing integration of art and technology.

Ma Rongguo, deputy head of the NCPA, emphasized the event's commitment to using records as a medium to broaden the international reach of exceptional works by Chinese artists, allowing global audiences to experience the richness of Chinese culture.

