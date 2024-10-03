Beijing's audiovisual arts expo welcomes over 60 renowned music labels
BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International Audiovisual Arts Expo opened in Beijing on Wednesday, showcasing nearly 5,000 records from Chinese and international artists.
Over 60 prominent music labels, including Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, are participating in the event, which is co-hosted by the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and the China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.
During the expo that runs until Sunday, attendees can engage with more than a dozen interactive projects that incorporate advanced technology in the arts, such as ultra-high-definition visuals, 3D stage imaging, and virtual reality performances.
In addition to the exhibitions, a forum was held on Wednesday where experts and scholars discussed the future of the audiovisual industry, particularly focusing on the growing integration of art and technology.
Ma Rongguo, deputy head of the NCPA, emphasized the event's commitment to using records as a medium to broaden the international reach of exceptional works by Chinese artists, allowing global audiences to experience the richness of Chinese culture.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing City Walk: Experience the unique charm and vibrant nightlife of Beijing
- Special floral displays adorn Beijing for upcoming National Day
- China Travel: Spectacular lantern fair attracts visitors in Beijing
- Landmarks in Beijing to be illuminated to mark 75th founding anniversary of PRC
- Beijing enters moderate aging society: official
- Beijing Daxing International Airport welcomes 5th anniversary of operation, Chinese cities strive to become world-class transport hubs
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.