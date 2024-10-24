7th World Voice Expo kicks off in Hefei, E China

Xinhua) 21:43, October 24, 2024

Visitors experience multilingual full-screen simultaneous translation service provided by iFlytek at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The 7th World Voice Expo and the iFlytek 1024 Global Developer Festival kicked off here on Thursday. The latest achievements and application of AI technology will be on display at the four-day event.

A humanoid robot demonstrates its walking capability at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

Visitors watch a robot playing go at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

A boy tries an AI-driven pad for learning assistance at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

A humanoid robot takes selfies with a visitor at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

Visitors learn about an AI-driven machine for air conditioner quality inspection displayed at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

Visitors look at robotic dogs at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

A visitor takes pictures of an AI-driven coffee-making robot at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

A staff member (1st L) introduces an intelligent marking machine to visitors at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

Visitors learn about a robot for evaluation of human-computer interaction inside intelligent cabins at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

A boy looks at a robotic arm creating traditional Chinese painting at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

Visitors experience an integrated physical examination unit at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024.

