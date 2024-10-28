2024 World Cities Day China Observance exhibition held in E China

Xinhua) 08:31, October 28, 2024

People visit an exhibition of the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 26, 2024. More than 2000 delegates from over 30 countries and regions attended the event. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about outdoor sports equipment at an exhibition of the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 26, 2024. More than 2000 delegates from over 30 countries and regions attended the event. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

People look at a robot of Tesla at an exhibition of the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 26, 2024. More than 2000 delegates from over 30 countries and regions attended the event. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

People look at a cybertruck of Tesla at an exhibition of the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 26, 2024. More than 2000 delegates from over 30 countries and regions attended the event. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

Fire fighting equipment is displayed at an exhibition of the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 26, 2024. More than 2000 delegates from over 30 countries and regions attended the event. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

