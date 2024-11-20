Chinese companies under spotlight at Malaysian smart technology expo

Xinhua) 09:23, November 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech companies participating in the Smart Nation Expo 2024 drew great interest on Tuesday with electric vehicles (EV), charging station manufacturers and solutions and management providers at the forefront.

The expo is a leading technology showcase, envisioning a future transformed by interconnected innovations in smart cities, sustainable agriculture and electric mobility, and is expected to draw over 21,000 industry professionals from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center here.

Several Chinese EV makers have successfully entered the Malaysian market, with BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motor having introduced several models, drawing interest and sales, while driving the demand for charging infrastructure and charging solutions.

Among these solution providers was Shenzhen Infypower Co., Ltd, a power supply and power system solutions for the renewable energy industry specialist, whose charging stations drew interest as Malaysia is embarking on an EV infrastructure drive.

Its sales director for the Asia-Pacific marketing department Linda Chi said the company has seen success in its foray into the EV market as the demand for not only power modules but also EV charging and battery energy storage system solutions and other infrastructure has grown tremendously.

"More and more Chinese new energy vehicles have entered the Malaysian market and as these come in there will be a demand for charging," she told Xinhua, adding that the company offers a whole series of charging station solutions for the local market.

"We hope to help more and more new energy vehicle users in Malaysia to benefit from our convenient and fast charging products as well as our energy storage products," she said, adding that the expo has helped familiarize Malaysians with its offerings.

Meanwhile, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (LEAD), a global leading provider of new energy intelligent manufacturing turnkey solutions, expressed strong anticipation for expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and tapping into the Malaysian market.

According to Yu Min, senior sales manager for Southeast Asia at LEAD, "With the development of the new energy industry, the market demand for raw materials, batteries, and other related products has been growing steadily. We would like to strengthen cooperation by reaching out to local partners, and to share China's emerging technologies with the local market."

Malaysia's Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who officiated at the expo and delivered the opening speech, said Malaysia will continue to pursue the adoption of new technologies and indeed has set its sights on becoming a regional hub in a variety of sectors going beyond just EVs and artificial intelligence.

"Our national digital initiatives align seamlessly with the themes of this expo. We aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the digital economy, fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation, investment, and collaboration among various stakeholders," he said.

For his part, the expo's chairman Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf emphasized the importance of international cooperation in various fields of new technology, with the expo seeing the participation of substantial technology developers and providers including Chinese tech giant Huawei and TOJOY, a leading enterprise incubator and unicorn accelerator platform.

"The international pavilions represent a gateway to cross-border collaboration. We have designed this space to facilitate not just conversations, but conversions where handshakes turn into partnerships, and discussions transform into deals," he said.

