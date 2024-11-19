Light of Internet Expo kicks off during 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

Xinhua) 20:15, November 19, 2024

Visitors look at an intelligent connected autonomous vehicle at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

People visit the area for overseas exhibitors at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

People visit the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A child tries her hands on a digital flight simulator at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

Visitors view an electric passenger-carrying autonomous aerial vehicle at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

People visit the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

Visitors try their hands on the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A humanoid robot (1st R) interacts with visitors at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A child poses for photos with a fictional image of his generated by AI system at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows an exterior view of the venue for the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A visitor tries an exoskeleton gear for heavy-lifting at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows an exterior view of the venue for the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People visit the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A visitor interacts with a smart robotic dog at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A visitor tries his hands on a holographic intelligent medical imaging system under the guidance of a staff member at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

People visit the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.

