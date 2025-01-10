China sees surge in industrial, technological expos in 2024: report

Xinhua) 16:30, January 10, 2025

TIANJIN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China saw a surge in industrial and technological exhibitions in 2024, according to a report released on Friday.

Last year, China hosted 1,064 industrial and technological expos, soaring 63.4 percent from a year ago, according to the report on the country's exhibition economy released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The report revealed that exhibitions have become a vital platform for showcasing the achievements of China's new quality productive forces, with strategic emerging and future industries emerging as popular exhibition themes last year.

China's exhibition industry has actively explored the use of new technologies, including human-computer interaction, artificial intelligence and metaverse, which has facilitated the development of new scenarios, models, and formats of exhibitions.

The report also highlighted the growing international influence of China's exhibition sector. As of the end of 2024, China had 265 exhibition projects that were certified by the Union of International Fairs, representing a year-on-year expansion of over 20 percent.

China's exhibition industry has posted steady growth in 2024. The country hosted 3,844 economic and trade exhibitions, roughly flat with the 2023 level. The total exhibition area reached 155 million square meters, up 10.1 percent year on year, data from the report showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)