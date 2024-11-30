China, Nigeria forge stronger economic ties at Abuja trade expo

ABUJA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a robust economic partnership with China as the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) opened Thursday here in Nigeria's capital.

The three-day expo, which attracted numerous Chinese firms from Hunan Province in collaboration with the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, aims to enhance Africa's agricultural and industrial capabilities.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation Sa'idu Alkali praised the expo as a timely initiative aligning with the infrastructure-driven "Renewed Hope Agenda" of the Nigerian government.

Alkali emphasized the importance of leveraging such collaboration to fast-track the ongoing railway modernization project across the most populous country in Africa.

The minister said the sustainable collaboration with China and Chinese entities would make "Nigeria's transportation infrastructure accessible, safe, and environmentally friendly."

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai noted in his address the transformative potential of the expo for Africa, particularly in industrialization and agricultural mechanization.

"The CAETE is not just a showcase of products; it is a gateway to a future where African nations can harness their resources effectively and elevate their industries to meet global standards," Yu said.

He explained the dual significance of the expo, which coincides with the 18th China Engineering Technology Exhibition, a platform for technological and knowledge transfer, and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between China and Africa to address shared challenges and unlock opportunities for mutual growth.

The Chinese envoy added that such engagements could drive sustainable development, improve agricultural practices, and enhance industrial capabilities across Africa.

The expo, which showcases innovative agricultural technologies and industrial solutions, has drawn significant attention from Nigerian stakeholders eager to explore partnerships with Chinese firms.

Local participants have expressed optimism that the event will strengthen China-Africa economic ties, particularly in sectors critical to Africa's development.

