Marathon thrives in China, boosts public health, economic growth

People's Daily Online) 09:15, January 13, 2025

On Jan. 5, the Xiamen Marathon, this year's first Platinum Label marathon event globally, kicked off in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting about 35,000 contestants from over 40 countries and regions.

The year 2024 marked a banner year for the country's marathon industry. Last year, China held 671 road running races, which covered 31 provincial-level regions, 261 cities, and 537 districts and counties. Last November alone saw 114 road running races in the country, with 31 marathons taking place simultaneously on Nov. 3.

Participants set off from the starting point of the Xiamen Marathon 2025 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Road running has boomed in China and played a crucial role in improving public health, fulfilling people's aspirations for a better life, boosting socio-economic development, and showcasing cities' cultural soft power, said Zhao Yilong, an associate researcher at the China sports economy research center of the China Institute of Sport Science.

Despite the continuous rise of events, many Chinese runners still struggle to secure spots. For instance, this year's Xiamen Marathon drew over 180,000 applicants, setting a new record for registrations of full marathons in China. Notably, nearly 65,000 runners applied for the event for the first time, up by more than 60 percent, indicating the growing popularity of marathons.

A recent report by the China Sports Economy Research Center of the China Institute of Sport Science reveals that middle-aged participants have become the backbone of road running races, with those aged 40 and above making up a significant portion. The main driving forces behind participation in road running races include pursuing physical fitness, seeking mental satisfaction, and stress relief. The report highlights that road running significantly improves participants' physical and mental well-being, with runners showing better overall health, sound stress management, and a greater sense of happiness.

Meanwhile, road running has also boosted consumption, becoming an important force driving the development of the sports economy.

According to the report, the consumption by certified road race runners in China exceeded 13.3 billion yuan (about $1.81 billion) in 2023, with direct spending, which covered everything from apparel and training equipment to race registration and healthcare, surpassing 8.2 billion yuan and indirect spending exceeding 5 billion yuan. The per capita consumption expenditure by participants of full marathons and half-marathons reached 13,701 yuan in the same year.

A visitor selects sneakers at the 6th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Data from the Chinese Athletics Association show that over 90 percent of runners invest in protective gear, with 30.21 percent spending more than 2,000 yuan. In addition, 59.34 percent of runners spend over 1,000 yuan on wearable devices, with 10 percent investing more than 5,000 yuan.

Sports-related sales on Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com in 2024 increased by several times compared to 2019, with sales of outdoor gear and sports goods surging over 100 percent, said Zhang Yehan, vice dean of the School of Economics and Management under the Shanghai University of Sport. Zhang added that China's sports consumption continues to expand.

For host cities, marathons have evolved beyond mere sporting events, showcasing urban vitality and cultural charm while driving economic growth. More and more cities are using marathons as catalysts for the development of the cultural and tourism industries.

"With the continuous development of China's marathon industry, sustainability has become a key point for the high-quality development of marathon events," said Wang Xiaoying, treasurer of the Chinese Athletics Association.

Wang called on all organizers to infuse the concept of sustainable development into every marathon, helping these events become shining symbols of each city.

