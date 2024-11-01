Marathons thrive in China, boosting economic growth

November 01, 2024

Runners start the Beijing Half Marathon 2024 on April 14. The 2024 Beijing Marathon is set to kick off on Sunday. (WEI XIAOHAO/CHINA DAILY)

In a time of 2 hours and 7 minutes, Li Zezhou, a 17-year-old visually impaired runner with a second-level disability, crossed the finish line of the 2024 Tianjin Marathon, to complete his first half-marathon.

"Although I cannot see, the cheers from the crowd filled me with joy. Thanks to the support of my accompanying runners, the race went smoothly," said Li, a student from Tianjin School for Visual Impairment, who participated in the Oct 20 event alongside five other visually impaired runners.

Yan Zhuang, head of the Tianjin Red Cross Foundation's public welfare running project, hosted a celebration for them at the finish line. "Regardless of the results, they have conquered themselves," Yan said.

For visually impaired people, overcoming their fears is the most important step. Before the event, the Tianjin Red Cross Foundation recruited several experienced accompanying runners and regularly organized special training sessions at the school.

Yan added that a visually impaired runner is usually accompanied by at least three other runners. The most critical one is the main guide runner who holds the guide rope and needs to give the visually impaired runner verbal and physical signals for when to accelerate, decelerate, and turn. The other two guides run behind and in front of the visually impaired athlete as shields and hand the runner supplies when needed.

"In an unfamiliar environment, we are their eyes. They entrust their hearts to us. We believe in each other," said Wang Lan, an accompanying runner with four years' experience of guide running.

The Tianjin Marathon was the first time she had accompanied a visually impaired athlete in a race, and the experience gave her a deeper understanding of the visually impaired community. "Before this, I never thought that blind people, who face many difficulties in daily life, could also run marathons," Wang said.

Golden season

Autumn is the golden season for marathons in China.

At least 20 marathons were held simultaneously across the country on Oct 20, including Tianjin, Dalian, Liaoning province, Xi'an, Shaanxi province, and Changsha, Hunan province.

Despite the abundance of events, many Chinese runners still struggle to secure spots, reflecting the high demand and growing popularity of marathons nationwide.

The marathon boom in China has been going on for several years. A report from the Chinese Athletics Association identified 2016 to 2019 as a period of rapid growth, with 1,828 road races held in 2019.

After the COVID-19 pandemic eased, the momentum quickly returned, with 699 events held in 2023, averaging nearly two marathons a day. Experts predict that the number of marathon events will surpass the 2019 peak in the coming years.

This trend is driven by a balance of supply and demand. Analysts point out that when a country's per capita GDP exceeds $5,000, a sports consumption cycle begins, often marked by a rise in marathons. China reached this threshold in 2011, and as people's fitness needs and consumption habits have evolved, the demand for running events has increased, prompting a rise in marathon offerings.

The surge in marathons is also fueled by efforts to boost consumption and economic growth. Local governments are eager to host marathons due to the economic benefits they bring.

The influx of participants and tourists, combined with extensive media coverage, translates into economic gains for cities, particularly in the cultural and tourism sectors. Hosting a marathon also offers cities a chance to enhance their image and promote their attractions.

For example, the 2024 Tianjin Marathon route featured landmarks such as the Tianjin Eye ferris wheel, the Jiefang Bridge, and Minyuan Square, offering runners a scenic and memorable race. Xue Hui, director of the Tianjin Sports Bureau, said that marathons boost a city's visibility, reputation, and long-term vitality.

On the commercial side, when many sports events struggle to find sponsors, top marathons often attract numerous businesses eager to be associated with the event. The road-running industry spans various sectors, from event management and sports equipment to tourism, media, and health services. A healthy marathon ecosystem benefits the entire industry chain.

Chinese cities are being encouraged to develop unique marathon events tailored to their local culture and resources. Existing races should focus on improving professionalism, market appeal, and participant services to enhance the overall experience. Balancing economic and social benefits is crucial, ensuring that marathons meet fitness demands while contributing to broader economic and social development.

Beijing bustling

The 2024 Beijing Marathon is set to kick off on Sunday, with organizers announcing a record number of over 180,000 runners registering for the event.

Despite the participation cap of 30,000 athletes, the overwhelming demand has led to an unprecedented number of signups. After registrations opened on Oct 2, a remarkable 182,949 runners from 43 countries and regions submitted their applications in just three days.

Wang Xiaoying, a member of the executive committee of the Chinese Athletics Association, emphasized that the Beijing Marathon, as a premier marathon event in China, will continue to strengthen organizational standards, optimize event services and enhance overall quality.

The start, located on the eastern side of Tian'anmen Square, will be moved 100 meters north, allowing all runners to assemble on the eastern road of the square for a more streamlined start.

The event organizers also unveiled the design for this year's finisher's medal and participant apparel. The medal blends Eastern aesthetics with modern artistry, featuring a design that highlights the unique shapes of the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) and the National Speed Skating Oval (Ice Ribbon).

The overlapping patterns on the medal reflect the rich cultural heritage of Beijing as an ancient capital and its identity as a city that has hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Cai Cheng, a visually impaired man born in the 1990s and head of a domestic service company, competed in the Tianjin Marathon and completed his first half-marathon in 3 hours and 5 minutes. "I only had two months of structured marathon training, and I owe my performance to Wang and the other accompanying runners," Cai shared, admitting that he rarely has the chance to exercise.

For marathon participants, a certain level of excitement can boost performance, but for first-time runners like Cai, too much excitement can hinder progress. Before the race, Cai experienced discomfort in his feet, but he was determined to push through. "If I quit halfway, it would be unfair to the accompanying runners who have supported me the whole way. I had to finish the race for them," Cai said.

To help Cai pace himself, Wang and the other runners kept talking to him, encouraging him and helping him focus. "Holding the guide rope, my initial fear and tension disappeared, and by the final kilometers, I had forgotten about the discomfort in my body," Cai added.

After crossing the finish line, Cai and his accompanying runners embraced warmly.

"I used to focus on my result, but this time, I dedicated all my energy to supporting others. It felt completely different. It was a challenge to manage my own pace while encouraging someone else," Wang said.

"Many people came to cheer for the visually impaired during this race, showing that more and more people are paying attention to these individuals who strive to live their lives. We should also consider what more we can do for them. Perhaps we can start by ensuring that blind lanes are kept clear of obstacles," she added.

