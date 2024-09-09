Home>>
2024 Xi'an Marathon set for November in NW China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 09:35, September 09, 2024
XI'AN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Xi'an Marathon will be held on November 3 in the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
"Runners can register through the official website or Qujiang event's WeChat public platform from September 9 to 14," read an official announcement. "A total of 35,000 competitors will be selected to participate in the marathon."
The marathon, which was inaugurated in 2017, attracted around 30,000 marathon and half-marathon runners in its previous edition in 2023.
Dong Guojian, the marathon champion in China's 2017 National Games, won the men's event last year in 2:10:44 and renewed the best result of the event.
