Stamped postcards unveiled to celebrate 50 years of discovery of Terracotta Warriors

Ecns.cn) 13:18, July 16, 2024

A set of five stamped postcards featuring the Terracotta Warriors is unveiled to commemorate 50 years of discovery of Terracotta Warriors at Emperor Qingshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

