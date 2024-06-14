Local organizations in Xi'an provide heat prevention supplies to outdoor workers

Xinhua) 10:25, June 14, 2024

Deliverymen eat pieces of watermelon at a delivery site in Beilin District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A worker distributes heat prevention supplies to outdoor workers at a construction site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An outdoor worker takes a bottle of water at a construction site in Baqiao District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 12, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An outdoor worker washes his face at a construction site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Outdoor workers take free pieces of watermelon at a construction site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An outdoor worker takes mung bean soup at a construction site in Baqiao District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 12, 2024. During the hot summer days, local organizations in Xi'an have sent watermelons, bottled water, and other cooling supplies to outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

