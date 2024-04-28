China to honor outstanding workers ahead of Labor Day

April 28, 2024

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions will hold a commendatory ceremony on Sunday in Beijing to grant honors to worker models and collectives with outstanding performance.

The federation will honor 1,088 May 1 Labor Medals to individual worker models — the nation's highest honor for workers, and 255 certificates of merit to collectives or companies, at the conference.

According to a release by the federation on Saturday, the May 1 Labor Medal winners this year are mainly grassroot workers, technicians and migrant workers, who serve in industries including manufacturing, electricity, construction, transportation and information technology.

The federation said that it has attached great importance to the medal recommendation of people involved in new quality productive forces this year. Flexible workers and migrant workers like truck drivers and deliverymen also won recognition of the federation, as they have grown to be the main powers of China's industrial development.

According to the release, the federation started the evaluation work of the medals and certificates of merit in February and took strict reviews on candidates in March and April.

The federation said that it will continue to channel efforts of commending flexible or migrant workers in the future to win more grassroots workers' respect and public recognition.

