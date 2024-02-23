China enhances legal coordination on workers' rights and interests
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) of China and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions have jointly issued a circular to improve coordination on safeguarding workers' rights and interests.
The circular encourages procuratorate organs to conduct consultations with trade unions if they see traces of legal violations in employment to push for the resolving of the issues.
Trade unions above the county level can hand over relevant information and materials to procuratorate organs to launch legal oversight procedures in accordance with the law, especially when the cases involve women, minors, people with disabilities and the elderly, and the employers refuse to correct their wrong practices, the circular reads.
Procuratorial suggestions will also be made to relevant departments for strengthening administrative management, according to the circular.
