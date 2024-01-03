Workers around China return to respective posts after New Year holiday

Xinhua) 08:17, January 03, 2024

Workers assemble tractors in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

Workers are busy at the construction site of an expressway bridge in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

A family doctor measures a villager's blood pressure in Gangbian Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A staff member gestures as a car passes an expressway toll gate in east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

Workers are busy at a smart production line in a tech company in Ruichang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Wei Dongsheng/Xinhua)

A worker performs a welding task at a workshop in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A medical worker tends a newborn baby at a hospital in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Workers around China have returned to their respective posts after the New Year holiday. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)