Electrician scales heights to work on high-voltage lines

By Sun Tianren and Ye Dangqiang (People's Daily App) 14:12, November 09, 2022

As a grassroots power supply worker, whose main job is to serve the people, the electrician often scales heights to work on high-voltage lines. Click the video to watch this electrician install a spacer at a transmission tower.

