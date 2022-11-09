Home>>
Electrician scales heights to work on high-voltage lines
By Sun Tianren and Ye Dangqiang (People's Daily App) 14:12, November 09, 2022
As a grassroots power supply worker, whose main job is to serve the people, the electrician often scales heights to work on high-voltage lines. Click the video to watch this electrician install a spacer at a transmission tower.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Workers work at construction site of T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China
- China's migrant workers enjoy higher income in 2021
- Pic story: maintenance worker of wind power generation system in Tianjin
- 10 firms to better tend to rights of workers
- People from various sectors stick to posts during Labor Day holiday
- China speeds up cultivation of skilled workers to meet surging demand
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.