China's migrant workers enjoy higher income in 2021

Xinhua) 09:28, May 05, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's migrant workers from rural areas enjoyed higher incomes and better living conditions in 2021, official data showed.

In 2021, migrant workers in the country earned an average of 4,432 yuan (about 669.7 U.S. dollars) per month, increasing by 8.8 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Migrant workers in the manufacturing industry saw their monthly income surge 10.1 percent last year, the NBS said.

The living area per capita of China's migrant workers climbed 0.2 square meters to 21.7 square meters in 2021, said the NBS, adding that 95.6 percent of migrant workers have access to the Internet, said the report.

The NBS data also showed that the population of China's migrant workers reached 292.51 million in 2021, an increase of 6.91 million over the previous year.

