Pic story: maintenance worker of wind power generation system in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:49, April 18, 2022

Liu Yanbo checks equipments before climbing to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022. Liu Yanbo, 37, has been working for 13 years as a maintenance worker of wind power generation system at Tianjin Longyuan Wind Power Co., Ltd. To ensure the smooth operation of wind power generation systems, he needs to climb up the wind turbine generator and conducts maintenance work on an over-100-meter-high platform.

Though working as a maintenance worker is a bit dangerous, Liu feels proud of his job for ensuring smooth generation and transmission of wind electricity to millions of households. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Liu Yanbo (R) and Hu Zhongyin drive to a wind turbine generator for maintenance in Tianjin, north China, April 12, 2022.

Liu Yanbo (L) and Hu Zhongyin examin wind power generation system in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

Liu Yanbo (L) and Hu Zhongyin check equipments before climbing to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

Liu Yanbo (R) and Hu Zhongyin get ready for maintenance work of wind turbine generators in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

Liu Yanbo checks equipments before climbing to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 11, 2022.

Liu Yanbo and Hu Zhongyin take an elevator to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 11, 2022.

Liu Yanbo checks equipments before climbing to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 11, 2022.

Liu Yanbo prepares tools for maintenance task of wind turbine generators at a wind farm in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

Liu Yanbo (L) and Hu Zhongyin walk to a wind turbine generator for maintenance in Tianjin, north China, April 12, 2022.

Aerial photo shows technicians examining a wind turbine in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

Liu Yanbo climbs to the top of a wind turbine generator in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2022.

