Workers work at construction site of T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China
A worker cuts a steel part at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker works at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker welds at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker cuts a steel part at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Photo by Yu Lei/Xinhua)
A worker operates a forklift to transport materials at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker works at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Photo by Yu Lei/Xinhua)
A worker welds at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker carries a steel part at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker drinks water at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Workers work at the construction site of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2022. Builders take shifts working for the construction of the T3B terminal project of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport with preventing heatstroke measures in place. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's migrant workers enjoy higher income in 2021
- Pic story: maintenance worker of wind power generation system in Tianjin
- 10 firms to better tend to rights of workers
- People from various sectors stick to posts during Labor Day holiday
- China speeds up cultivation of skilled workers to meet surging demand
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.