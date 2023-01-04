We Are China

In pics: busy workers across China

Xinhua) 09:31, January 04, 2023

A worker is busy at the workshop of an enterprise in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

Workers check inventory at a warehouse of a sanitary ware enterprise in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the workshop of a cement machinery production enterprise in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

A woman works at the production line of an apparel company in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Workers make toys celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a toy enterprise in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Workers check production equipment at the workshop of a plastics enterprise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the workshop of a sanitary ware enterprise in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)

Workers make toys celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit at a toy enterprise in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the workshop of an iron printing can company in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A worker welds steel at a construction site in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the workshop of an enterprise in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

Workers are busy at the workshop of an enterprise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at a blanket enterprise in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

Workers are busy at the production line of an apparel company in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A worker is busy at a blanket enterprise in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)