Construction worker turned piano sensation meets his idol

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang shakes hands with the 58-year-old construction worker Yi Qunlin in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Tuesday.

A construction worker who gained fame for playing improvisational piano on the streets of Shenzhen has realized a dream by meeting his piano idol, Lang Lang.

Yi Qunlin is a 58-year-old construction worker from Yueyang, Hunan province, and has worked in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, for about two decades.

In the summer of last year, Yi's son posted a video of him playing songs on a public piano on the streets around Huaqiangbei, home to one of the world's largest electronics markets, in Shenzhen. The video went viral, making Yi an internet sensation.

As a result, Yi was invited to Beijing to watch a rehearsal for the Dragon Year Spring Festival Gala on Jan 21 and played the piano in the hall of the CCTV building. After the performance, he expressed his desire to receive guidance from the world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

Lang immediately responded on his official Weibo account, saying he was touched by Yi's spirit of loving life and "looking forward to meeting you".

The meeting took place on Tuesday, and a video capturing their meeting has once again created an online sensation.

In the footage, Yi performed Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, seeking advice on improving his piano skills.

Lang demonstrated how to incorporate chords and practice scales while playing the piano.

Lang also gifted Yi with one of his albums, extending warm wishes for Yi's continual advancement in piano mastery.

"He is so nice, and I am so happy," said Yi.

