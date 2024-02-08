Workers brave rain, snow, ice to reconnect power

(People's Daily App) 10:38, February 08, 2024

Power utility workers have deployed technology including drones to clear ice from power lines in regions across southern China as severe freezing rain and snowfall continue to cause power outages. In more rugged mountainous terrain, these dedicated workers labor through the night, scaling poles and manually removing ice to restore power.

