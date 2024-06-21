Sports life around the acient city wall in Xi'an, China
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows residents practicing Wushu near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Xi'an boasts well-preserved ancient city walls used as fortifications for military defense. The most known city walls were built from 1370 to 1378 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) with a total length of 13.7 kilometers. (Photo by Niu Gang/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows residents practicing dragon dance near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows residents playing table tennis near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows residents practicing Taiji near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows a resident jogging near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a resident practicing Wushu near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a resident practicing Wushu near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows residents practicing group dance near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows residents playing badminton near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a resident jogging near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a resident stretching near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a resident practicing ribbon dance near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a resident riding a bike near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
Photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows children playing football near ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
