Foreign tourists enjoy cultural experiences in NW China’s Xi’an

People's Daily Online) 10:45, August 01, 2024

International tourists dressed in antique style Chinese attire pose for photos with Chinese tourists at the Grand Tang Mall, a bustling pedestrian area, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jialin)

Since the beginning of this year, an increasing number of foreign tourists have come to Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, to experience the beauty and unique cultural resources of a city with 3,100 years of history, 1,100 of which it served as the capital for 13 dynasties.

Growing popularity

On April 7, following China's visa-free policy implemented on March 14 for six European countries, including Austria, Shaanxi welcomed its first large-scale international tourist group. The group consisted of 80 Austrian tourists, most of which were members of the Vienna University Philharmonic’s Symphonic Women’s Choir.

During their stay in Xi’an, a music tour of choral art and cultural exchange activities was held in the Qujiang Hall of the Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Center.

In addition, they visited scenic areas including the world-renowned Terracotta Warriors, the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the ancient Xi’an City Wall, and the Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark featuring a grand street designed to resemble an ancient street of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). They also watched a dance show on the Tang Dynasty, attended a dumpling banquet, and savored local snacks.

Veronika Schmid, deputy head of the tourist group, said they managed to make a trip to China after the visa-free policy was implemented.

Noting that visiting the Terracotta Warriors had been her dream for years, she said she would organize more Austrian visitors to travel to Shaanxi in the future.

As inbound tourism gains momentum, streets in Xi’an are packed with more and more foreign tourists.

Recently, 35 American students and teachers arrived in the ancient city for a summer camp. They visited historical sites, including the Bell Tower, the Drum Tower, and the Small Wild Goose Pagoda, and experienced the charm of intangible cultural heritages like shadow puppetry, clay sculpture, and paper cutting.

“The Terracotta Warriors are so cool,” said an American student who loves Chinese history.

Data shows that from January to April this year, Xi’an welcomed 132,500 inbound tourist visits, and Alipay transactions by inbound tourists in the city increased nearly seven times compared to the same period last year.

Diverse Experiences

As night fell, the Datang Everbright City lit up with colorful lanterns and was teeming with tourists. Dressed in Hanfu, the traditional attire of the Han ethnic group, Antonio from Spain and his family members had an immersive experience of the culture of the Tang Dynasty.

“The mix of traditional and modern elements is truly mesmerizing,” Antonio said, adding that they felt the charm of the lighting, music, and traditional Chinese architecture at the tourist attraction. “People here are very friendly,” he noted.

At the Huaqing Palace scenic area, another spectacle unfolded. Oliver, an Australian visitor, watched the live historical dance drama “The Song of Everlasting Sorrow” with his Chinese friends. The performance narrates the legendary love story of Tang Emperor Li Longji and his favorite concubine Yang Yuhuan.

“The unique costumes of the performers and the ever-changing stage lighting are very distinctive,” Oliver said. “Especially impressive is how the mountain behind the stage becomes part of the performance. It's breathtaking,” Oliver added.

New scenes, forms, and industries enable foreign tourists to enjoy a diverse range of unique travel experiences as they wander through the ancient city of Xi’an.

Convenient visits

Thanks to a series of measures, Xi’an has become much more welcoming and accessible to foreign tourists.

A service platform for the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum was launched on April 3, allowing overseas tourists to buy tickets online. “By the end of May this year, the platform provided services in 24 languages, enabling tourists from 39 countries and regions to use 29 currencies when making visit reservations. More than 15,000 foreign visitors had booked tickets on the platform,” said Zhou Ping, deputy director of the museum.

At the 12 ticket booths of the ancient Xi’an City Wall scenic area, POS machines accept payments with international bank cards like Visa and MasterCard, as well as UnionPay, facilitating swift entry, according to Shang Chuqiao, a staff member of the scenic area.

These POS machines can be found at all the city’s 5A-class tourist attractions, the highest level obtainable in China’s tourist attraction rating system, Xi’an metro stations and railway stations, the Xi’an Xianyang International Airport, as well as many shopping malls, convenience stores and restaurants.

