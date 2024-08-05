2024 Liupanshui Marathon held in SW China's Guizhou

GUIYANG, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Liupanshui Marathon took place in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday with over 30,000 participants, including 25 international runners from nine countries and regions, including Ethiopia, Canada, France, and the United States.

Kibet Paul from Kenya emerged victorious in the men's full marathon, while Bekele Burtukan Yifru from Ethiopia claimed first place in the women's category.

The 2024 edition featured four categories: the full marathon, half-marathon, public health run, and public joy run. To enhance the running experience, the routes were designed with minimal slopes and fewer turns, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable race for the participants.

As one of the major international sports events in Guizhou Province, the Liupanshui Marathon has been held eight times since its inception in 2013. It has been honored as a China Marathon gold event for five consecutive years since 2015 and was awarded the title of bronze label event by World Athletics in 2019.

