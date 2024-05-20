China holds marathon to pay tribute to workers

People's Daily Online) 17:12, May 20, 2024

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions has launched the inaugural National Workers Marathon Series, scheduled from May to December this year, to pay tribute to workers.

The unique marathon series tailored for workers, with the theme, "Chinese dream, beautiful workers - run toward a better life,” is distinct from regular marathons. It is slated to be held in three cities annually, and expected to attract around 60,000 participants in all.

The 2024 National Workers Marathon Series (Rizhao Half Marathon) is held in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, on May 19, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The first event of the marathon series, namely the 2024 National Workers Marathon Series (Rizhao Half Marathon), was held in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, on May 19.

Approximately 15,000 workers from various industries across the country took part in the event, which was jointly hosted by the China Professionals-Workers International Travel Service Head Office and the Rizhao Municipal People's Government under the guidance of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

The Rizhao event featured a half marathon, a special race for role models and model workers, and a 2.5-kilometer run.

While showcasing the spirit of Chinese workers, the event was also designed to promote healthy lifestyles and inspire workers nationwide to exercise more and enjoy work and life with greater vitality and a toned body.

Model workers take part in the National Workers Marathon Series. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A distinctive team of role models and model workers who took part in the special race attracted wide attention on the marathon route.

Runners came from various industries across the country, including national model workers, national exemplary individuals, National May 1 Labor Medal winners, and national outstanding technicians.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)