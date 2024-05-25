2024 Liupanshui Marathon to be held in August

Xinhua) 15:24, May 25, 2024

GUIYANG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The organizers confirmed on Friday that the 2024 Liupanshui Marathon will be held on August 4 in Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The theme of the race is "Cool Marathon, Passionate Liupanshui", and the race will feature four categories: full marathon, half marathon, public health run, and public fun run.

"Sports enriches tourism and tourism adds excitement to sports. Liupanshui is one of the few cities in China where various sports events can be held in the hot summer season. It is a paradise for sports," said Yao Bin, director of the Liupanshui Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)