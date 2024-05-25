Home>>
2024 Liupanshui Marathon to be held in August
(Xinhua) 15:24, May 25, 2024
GUIYANG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The organizers confirmed on Friday that the 2024 Liupanshui Marathon will be held on August 4 in Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The theme of the race is "Cool Marathon, Passionate Liupanshui", and the race will feature four categories: full marathon, half marathon, public health run, and public fun run.
"Sports enriches tourism and tourism adds excitement to sports. Liupanshui is one of the few cities in China where various sports events can be held in the hot summer season. It is a paradise for sports," said Yao Bin, director of the Liupanshui Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 32,000 runners drawn for 2024 Guiyang Marathon in China
- Beijing Half Marathon top three stripped of medals: organizers
- Over 15,000 people join inaugural workers marathon in Rizhao, E China's Shandong
- Workers enjoy marathon in Rizhao, E China's Shandong
- China holds marathon to pay tribute to workers
- Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.