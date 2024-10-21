Feature: Visual impaired runners shine at Tianjin Marathon

Xinhua) 11:12, October 21, 2024

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- In a time of two hours and sevens minutes, Li Zezhou, a 17-year-old visually impaired runner with a second-level disability, crossed the finish line of Sunday's 2024 Tianjin Marathon, to complete his first half-marathon.

"Although I cannot see, the cheers from the crowd filled me with joy. Thanks to the support of my accompanying runners, the race went smoothly," said Li, a student from Tianjin School for Visual Impairment, who participated in the event alongside five other visually impaired runners.

Yan Zhuang, head of the Tianjin Red Cross Foundation's public welfare running project, hosted a celebration for them at the finish line. "Regardless of the results, they have conquered themselves," Yan said.

For visually impaired people, overcoming their fears is the most important step. Thus, the Tianjin Red Cross Foundation recruited several experienced accompanying runners and regularly organized special training sessions at the school before the event.

Yan added that a visually impaired runner is usually accompanied by at least three other runners, the most critical of which is the main guide runner holding the guide rope, who needs to give the visually impaired runner cues for acceleration, deceleration, and turning through verbal and physical signals. The other two runners are responsible for protection and supplies in the front and back.

"In an unfamiliar environment, we are their eyes. They entrust their hearts to us. We believe in each other," said Wang Lan, an accompanying runner with four years of experience.

This was her first time being an accompanying runner for visually impaired individuals, and the experience gave her a deeper understanding of the visually impaired community. "Before this, I never thought that blind people, who face many difficulties in daily life, could also run marathons."

Cai Cheng, a visually impaired man born in the 1990s and head of a domestic service company, completed his first half-marathon in three hours and five minutes. "I only had two months of structured marathon training, and I owe my performance to Wang and the other accompanying runners," Cai shared, admitting that he rarely has the chance to exercise.

For marathon participants, a certain level of excitement can boost performance, but for first-time runners like Cai, too much excitement can hinder progress. Before the race, Cai experienced discomfort in his feet, but he was determined to push through. "If I quit halfway, it would be unfair to the accompanying runners who have supported me the whole way. I had to finish the race for them," Cai said.

To help Cai pace himself, Wang and the other runners kept talking to him, encouraging him and helping him focus. "Holding the guide rope, my initial fear and tension disappeared, and by the final kilometers, I had forgotten about the discomfort in my body," Cai added. After crossing the finish line, Cai and his accompanying runners embraced warmly.

"I used to focus on my result, but this time, I dedicated all my energy to supporting others. It felt completely different. It was a challenge to manage my own pace while encouraging someone else," Wang said.

"Many people came to cheer for the visually impaired during this race, showing that more and more people are paying attention to these individuals who strive to live their lives. We should also consider what more we can do for them. Perhaps we can start by ensuring that blind lanes are kept clear of obstacles," she added.

