Runners attend Beijing Marathon 2024

Xinhua) 11:22, November 04, 2024

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants run along the Chang'an Street during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants run to the finish line during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A participant takes selfies after his run during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Participants run to the finish line during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A participant reacts after crossing the finish line during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Participants run to the finish line during the Beijing Marathon 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

