Marathon boom sweeps China as thousands hit the streets on "Super Marathon Weekend"

08:17, November 04, 2024 By He Leijing ( Xinhua

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon on Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

* China hosted over 30 marathons nationwide in a single "super marathon weekend," drawing more than 450,000 runners and boosting urban economies across multiple cities.

* Marathons have become highly popular events in China, attracting not only elite athletes but also amateur runners, reflecting a broader national shift toward health and fitness.

* Marathons are now significant economic drivers in China, generating millions in revenue per event from travel, lodging, and gear, while also showcasing local culture and enhancing city reputations.

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Streets across China were alive with energy on Sunday, as thousands of runners jogged, smiled and celebrated in what has been dubbed a "super marathon weekend".

Data show that more than 30 marathons took place nationwide on Sunday alone, including events in Beijing, Hangzhou and Xi'an, drawing over 450,000 runners from around the globe.

This marathon boom is driving growth not only in the sports industry but also in urban economies across China.

A young participant runs during the 2024 Yuxi Fuxian Lake Half Marathon and Kunming Yuxi Twin Cities Marathon (Yuxi Station) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

MARATHON FEVER REACHES NEW HIGH

The surge in marathon participation is part of a wider trend. Following the pandemic, marathon events have surged back to life in China, with nearly 700 races held nationwide in 2023 alone. Early spring and late autumn, in particular, see cities transformed into running festivals, with a carnival-like atmosphere attracting runners and fans alike.

"What's remarkable is that marathons have become trendy events in cities, a trend not confined to professional athletes but one that is increasingly attracting ordinary fitness enthusiasts," said Wang Zongping, a professor at Nanjing University of Science and Technology.

The Beijing Marathon, one of China's oldest marathon events, remains a bucket-list race for many runners. The 2024 event, held Sunday, brought together 30,000 participants from 43 countries and regions, with a record-breaking 180,000 applicants registering for a spot.

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the Beijing Marathon on Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Ethiopia's Lemi Hayle clocked two hours, nine minutes and 16 seconds to win the men's category, while China's Chen Tianyu secured third place. The women's podium was dominated by Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes.

But it's not just elite athletes who are captivated by the 42-kilometer course, events like the Xi'an Marathon, which saw over 35,000 participants, consisting of half marathon and fun run, evoked widespread enthusiasm among amateur runners.

"Nowadays, securing a marathon slot is as tough as scoring concert tickets," said Zhang Aiping, a Chinese runner, reflecting on the growing competition for participation.

Despite limits on entry qualifications, spots for popular running events in major cities are often snatched up in minutes.

Participants run past the Erqi Square during the 2024 Zhengzhou Marathon in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Peng)

According to Wang, the rise in marathon popularity is also indicative of a nation that is becoming increasingly health-conscious. A 2020 national fitness activities report showed that walking and running are the top two physical activities among Chinese adults, engaging 22.7 percent and 19.8 percent of the population, respectively.

"Four years ago, I struggled with obesity, fatty liver disease and insomnia," said Zhang. "Then I started long-distance running, sticking to about 16 days of training each month. Marathon running has dramatically improved my health, and I've never felt better physically and mentally."

As the country moves toward becoming a sporting powerhouse, China is expanding its sports facilities. By the end of 2023, 37.2 percent of Chinese citizens engaged in regular exercise, supported by 4.59 million sports venues nationwide and an average of 2.89 square meters of sports space per person. Among these are 152,800 fitness trails stretching 371,000 kilometers, enough to circle the globe nine times.

ECONOMIC ENGINES

Beyond fitness, marathons have become major economic drivers. In recent years, China's sports consumption and industry have flourished, turning marathons into key strategies for local economic growth.

According to a recent report on the outdoor sports industry, large-scale road-running races in China's major cities generate an average revenue of 29.1 million yuan (4 million U.S. dollars) per event. As of September 2024, China had over 177,000 outdoor-related companies, while the outdoor gear market grew from 67.5 billion yuan (9.48 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019 to 87.2 billion yuan (12.25 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

Marathoners like Zhang often invest heavily in gear. "I spend around 10,000 yuan (1,404 U.S. dollars) a year on sports-related expenses," he said. Data indicate that 59.34 percent of marathon participants spend over 1,000 yuan (140 U.S. dollars) on wearable gear, with spending continuing to rise.

Participants start during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The immense popularity of marathons has also drawn an increasing number of corporate sponsors, ranging from traditional sportswear and energy drink brands to banks, insurance, home goods and fast-moving consumer goods.

The spending by out-of-town marathoners on lodging, transport, dining, merchandise, and entertainment infuses fresh money into host cities, helping stimulate local economy, creating jobs, and boosting tax revenues.

In March 2024, for instance, the Wuxi Marathon generated 283 million yuan in direct economic benefits, with dining and accommodation alone contributing over 243 million yuan (40 million U.S. dollars).

Outdoor marathons also serve as platforms to showcase their local charm. The Hangzhou Marathon, held this Sunday, took 36,000 runners past the city's picturesque West Lake. Similarly, the Zhengzhou Marathon featured traditional Henan opera elements, offering runners a taste of local culture along the route.

"The enhanced reputation, vitality, and influence a city gains from hosting a marathon are invaluable," said Yuan Weiqiang, an official from Wuxi's sports department. This Sunday, Wuxi hosted a half-marathon along the scenic Taihu Lake, attracting 20,000 runners and sparking a surge of tourists to nearby attractions.

"I came here to run, and I've fallen in love with Wuxi," said Wu Zhicheng, a marathoner from Shandong Province. "It's my first time here, and I'll definitely return for more visits."

