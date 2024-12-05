Marathon craze boosts China's public health, consumption

Participants run during the 2024 Shanghai Marathon in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- As temperatures cool, the passion for marathons remains hot. More than 30 marathons and other road-running events were held across China between Nov. 2 and 3 alone, drawing approximately 400,000 participants, according to incomplete statistics.

The marathon craze has also gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking heated discussions not only about the running events but also about related topics such as sportswear, equipment, accommodation, training routines, dietary tips, and even scenic routes to explore while participating in marathons.

A closer look at the marathon phenomenon in China reveals the growing emphasis on physical activity and personal fulfillment among Chinese citizens, with an increasing number of people willing to invest their time and energy in the pursuit of health. The surge in marathon participation has also fueled a wide range of industries, generating a substantial economic impact.

According to the "2023 China Road Running Races Blue Book" released by the Chinese Athletics Association, a total of 622 marathons and half marathons were held nationwide in 2023, with events taking place at a rate of nearly two per day, on average.

Notably, the cities hosting marathons are no longer limited to big cities like Guangzhou, Chengdu and Wuhan. Even third- and fourth-tier cities, as well as counties with populations of only a few hundred thousand, have begun to organize events of varying scales.

Marathons in China now range from full marathons (42.195 km) and half-marathons (21.0975 km) to "fun runs" (typically around 5 km) and "family runs." These events are no longer exclusive to experienced runners -- even ordinary enthusiasts without extensive or high-intensity training can now take part.

Take the Beijing Marathon as an example. Established in 1981, the event was upgraded to a full marathon in 2015. In 2024, the event drew over 180,000 applicants from 43 countries and regions, setting a new record for registrations. The acceptance rate for the event was just 16.4 percent, highlighting its growing popularity.

The public is increasingly focused on health and more willing to participate in sports events. Marathon races, with their strong social and interactive aspects, can create a wide-reaching communication impact and drive the national fitness movement, said Zhao Fuming, president of the Beijing Marathon Association.

According to the Blue Book, the main group of marathon participants in China consists of runners aged 35 to 49. In terms of occupation composition, more than 65 percent of participants are employees in corporations, managers, and staff from government or public institutions.

Du Qing'an, 57, sales manager at a state-owned enterprise, once suffered from years of smoking, drinking and socializing, leading to high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Ten years ago, during a reunion in Beijing, he was inspired by a classmate who had lost over 20 pounds by running marathons. Motivated by this success, Du and his classmates took up running, and he soon found it to be an effective way to lose weight and improve his overall fitness.

Over the years, Du has participated in marathons in cities such as Lanzhou, Xi'an, Baoji, Changzhou, Taiyuan, Chengdu and Shanghai. His annual expenses on running gear, transportation and accommodation amount to over 10,000 yuan (about 1,390.1 U.S. dollars).

As running marathons has become a popular means for sports enthusiasts like Du to discover different cities, the nationwide marathon craze is fueling growth in the consumption market.

According to the Blue Book, 30.21 percent of runners surveyed spent over 2,000 yuan on protective sports gear, while 59.34 percent spent over 1,000 yuan on wearable sports devices.

At present, a large-scale marathon race usually attracts about 20 sponsors, and the sponsorship fees often exceed 10 million yuan.

Data shows that during the Wuxi Marathon, held in east China's Jiangsu Province in March, the consumption of services such as catering, accommodation, tourism and transportation by participants reached about 280 million yuan, an increase of 45.5 percent year on year.

Compared with traditional watched sports events, marathons, usually with mass participation, can better drive the growth of service sectors in the host cities, said Li Changzheng, general manager of Wuxi Huipao Sports Co., Ltd.

While the growth of marathons in various cities has boosted consumption in certain areas, complaints about lack of innovation and disorganized races have also surfaced.

Hosting large-scale sports events tests a city's ability to provide sufficient medical care and security services, as well as to ensure smooth transportation, said Zhang Sijie, a member of the Chinese Athletics Association and marathon expert.

Zhang suggests that the holding of marathon races could be integrated with the development of industries and the introduction of talent in those cities.

As people's demand for sports and health increases, there is still room for the growth of marathon races with different formats and distances, as well as those held in scenic areas and parks, he said.

