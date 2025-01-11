5.1-magnitude quake hits Ethiopia -- GFZ

Xinhua) 09:37, January 11, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Ethiopia at 2358 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.28 degrees north latitude and 39.89 degrees east longitude.

